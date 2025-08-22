Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 693,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $565,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.52.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $772.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $798.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $840.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.74%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.