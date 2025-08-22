Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD Stock Position Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,447,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 472,157 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank accounts for 1.2% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.29% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $1,345,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

