Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 78,241 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,241 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $485,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $209.02 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $210.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.91 and its 200 day moving average is $198.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

