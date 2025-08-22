MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.52 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52), reports. The company had revenue of $692.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 13.85%.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $22.2290 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.20 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

