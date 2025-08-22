Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 46,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Integras Partners LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

