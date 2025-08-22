Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 162.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 247,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 262,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $108.9850 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.