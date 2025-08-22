Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in CMS Energy by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $72.7730 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

