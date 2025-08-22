Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Knife River worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,667,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 357,133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,062,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,870,000 after acquiring an additional 175,063 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,026,000 after acquiring an additional 593,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Price Performance

KNF opened at $87.6180 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.63. Knife River Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.26 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%.Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNF. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

