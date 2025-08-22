Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Buys New Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NiSource by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,947 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of NI opened at $42.2850 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

