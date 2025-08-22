MAS Advisors LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 251,860 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 329,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,621 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE DVN opened at $33.8360 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

