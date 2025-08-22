Compound Planning Inc. Buys 15,220 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after buying an additional 71,888,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,367,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,680,000 after buying an additional 2,611,483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,811,000 after buying an additional 1,352,977 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,287,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,237,000 after buying an additional 985,885 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.41 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

