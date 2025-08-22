Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $200.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,223,172. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

