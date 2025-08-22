D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IWM stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

