D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 33 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $438.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.69 and its 200 day moving average is $397.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $452.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

