Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,788 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $239.2070 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.39 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.32 and a 200-day moving average of $258.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

