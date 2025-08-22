Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $4.17 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 67.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 39.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 77.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 130,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after buying an additional 57,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $258.16 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.61 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total transaction of $5,750,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,682,168.76. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $627,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 158,703 shares in the company, valued at $39,853,497.36. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,139,050 shares of company stock valued at $504,895,827. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

