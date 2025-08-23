Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 135.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,365 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $79,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $74.7430 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.18 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

