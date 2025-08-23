Joseph Mansueto Sells 7,250 Shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.99, for a total value of $1,913,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,324,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,632,040.83. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $263.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

MORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter worth $93,224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 691.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,286,000 after purchasing an additional 256,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 88.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,168,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 266.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,190,000 after purchasing an additional 204,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $56,584,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.