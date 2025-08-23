Phoenix Wealth Advisors Has $2.50 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.4%

MPC opened at $170.5290 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.