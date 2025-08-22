Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Leerink Partners Analyst Says

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Leerink Partners from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XERS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Xeris Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xeris Biopharma

In other Xeris Biopharma news, Director John Johnson sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 833,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,095.56. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,200. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Articles

