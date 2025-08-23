American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $318.9630 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.10. The company has a market cap of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.