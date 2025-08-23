Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

