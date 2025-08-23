Compound Planning Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,430.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,411.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,273.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.