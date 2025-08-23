Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

