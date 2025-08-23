Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,354 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $580,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $183.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

