iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $179,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,401,000 after acquiring an additional 908,138 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

