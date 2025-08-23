Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Grows Position in PPL Corporation $PPL

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,465,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 467,732 shares during the quarter. PPL accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $89,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,972,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 97,800.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

PPL Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $36.8940 on Friday. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

