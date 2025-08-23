Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,242 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

