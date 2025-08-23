Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,422 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $178,739,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $183.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average is $173.02. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.