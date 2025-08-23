Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Raised to $299.00 at Barclays

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $247.00 to $299.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.50.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UI

Ubiquiti Trading Up 30.2%

UI stock opened at $508.5990 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.02. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $165.50 and a 12-month high of $514.00. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 217.49% and a net margin of 23.65%.The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.