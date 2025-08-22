Blackstone Inc. $BX Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,809 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $399,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $163.1640 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.12.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

