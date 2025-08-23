Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $741.8440 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $749.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $705.56 and its 200 day moving average is $620.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock worth $14,423,221 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

