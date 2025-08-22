Insider Selling: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.71, for a total transaction of $541,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 496,304 shares in the company, valued at $134,354,455.84. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.43, for a total transaction of $1,342,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.45, for a total transaction of $532,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total transaction of $562,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total transaction of $1,410,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $578,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.87, for a total transaction of $1,127,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.67, for a total transaction of $1,418,350.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $558,560.00.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $272.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.62 and a 1-year high of $310.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

