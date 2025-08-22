Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,705,000 after buying an additional 316,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,693,000 after buying an additional 763,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,847,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,384,000 after acquiring an additional 647,176 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.0%

SNOW opened at $194.7610 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $229.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $58,160,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,594,915.05. The trade was a 60.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,168.76. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,916,826 shares of company stock worth $637,835,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $183.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Snowflake from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

