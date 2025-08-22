Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,827 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $1,887,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. Barclays raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $2,605,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 566,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,632.01. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 40,131 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $4,202,117.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,921.68. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock valued at $448,881,884 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $117.70.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

