Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,311,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after purchasing an additional 113,330 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 483,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,123 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 389,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

