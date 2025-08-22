CW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.03 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

