Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of AON worth $369,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.18.

AON Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AON opened at $374.9720 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

