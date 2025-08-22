Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $353.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Phillip Securities raised Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

