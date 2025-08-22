PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Stake Decreased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.2%

PepsiCo stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

