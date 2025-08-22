Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,931 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,931 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.19 and its 200 day moving average is $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.