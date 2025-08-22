973 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Purchased by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $254.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $262.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

