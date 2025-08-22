Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires New Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5%

ACN opened at $253.7270 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $236.67 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.07.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

