Newport Trust Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,758,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,541 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 0.4% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $161,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

