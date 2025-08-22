Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Vontier has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $42.2520 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

