RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 273.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $289.60 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.90 and a 12 month high of $317.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

