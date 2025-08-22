CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.9% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $414.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of -600.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.40. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at $346,387,895.49. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $425.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

