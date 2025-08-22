Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Holdings Lifted by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total transaction of $553,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,080,275.97. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,528,188 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $245.7830 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

