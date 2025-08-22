FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Issued By Zacks Research

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neogen in a report released on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79. Neogen has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Neogen by 1,495.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Neogen by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

