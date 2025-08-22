Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

